Adventure Time: Islands Premieres with Four-Night Event Monday, Jan. 30 on Cartoon Network

Adventure Time returns to Cartoon Network with all-new eight-part miniseries: Adventure Time: Islands.

The four-night special event will answer one of the series’ most-asked questions: What happened to the humans?

Adventure Time Islands premieres on Monday, January 30 (7:30/6:30C) and runs on consecutive evenings through Thursday, February 2nd. Details – and a teaser trailer – follow the break.

Get ready to set sail with Finn and Jake! Tune in for Adventure Time: Islands, an all-new eight-part mini-series coming to Cartoon Network on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). The four-night special event will answer one of the series’ most-asked questions: What happened to the humans? Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, Islands will be available on DVD, iTunes, Amazon Video and Google Play, with all eight episodes plus exclusive new content including animatics, an art gallery and song demos for the suggested retail price of $14.97.

In Adventure Time: Islands, Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada), Jake (John DiMaggio), BMO (Niki Yang) and Susan Strong (Jackie Buscarino) leave the Land of Ooo to embark on a quest of epic proportions across the ocean and into new lands—encountering new creatures, discovering new islands and using teamwork along the way.

See below for full programming details:

Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Islands premieres Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Monday, Jan. 30: “Islands, Part 1: The Invitation” – A mysterious craft invades Ooo and Finn believes it may hold the secrets to his past.

– A mysterious craft invades Ooo and Finn believes it may hold the secrets to his past. Monday, Jan. 30: “Islands, Part 2: Whipple the Happy Dragon” – Finn, Jake, and Susan set sail on an ocean voyage full of wonders and danger.

– Finn, Jake, and Susan set sail on an ocean voyage full of wonders and danger. Tuesday, Jan. 31: “Islands, Part 3: Mysterious Island” – After waking up alone and shipwrecked, Finn investigates a bizarre island in search of his friends.

– After waking up alone and shipwrecked, Finn investigates a bizarre island in search of his friends. Tuesday, Jan. 31: “Islands, Part 4: Imaginary Resources ” – Finn and Jake travel to a land where reality has been redesigned and improved.

” – Finn and Jake travel to a land where reality has been redesigned and improved. Wednesday, Feb. 1: “Islands, Part 5: Hide and Seek” – While exploring some futuristic ruins, Susan sees glimpses of a familiar girl.

– While exploring some futuristic ruins, Susan sees glimpses of a familiar girl. Wednesday, Feb. 1: “Islands, Part 6: Min & Marty” – An unexpected revelation from Susan leads Finn closer to answers about his past.

– An unexpected revelation from Susan leads Finn closer to answers about his past. Thursday, Feb. 2: “Islands, Part 7: Helpers ” – Finn and his friends journey to a last refuge called Founders Island.

” – Finn and his friends journey to a last refuge called Founders Island. Thursday, Feb. 2: “Islands, Part 8: The Light Cloud” – Finn confronts the power behind Founders Island, but will he ever return home to Ooo?

