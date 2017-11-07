Acorn Sets Release Date for The Fall: The Complete Collection

Called to Belfast to investigate a high-profile murder, DSI Stella Gibson quickly realizes that a serial killer prowls the city. The culprit is Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a grief counselor and family man driven by vicious compulsions.

One of the best reviewed crime shows of the last decade, the complete run of the BBC’s The Fall will be available on DVD and Blu-ray by November 1st – when Acorn’s The Fall: Series Three and The Fall: The Complete Collection will be in stores.

Gillian Anderson (X-Files) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Star in the smash hit psychological thriller



THE FALL: Complete Collection DVD and Blu-ray Debut from Acorn on November 21, 2017

“The best, most compelling show on television…fantastically gripping” — Daily Mail

“One of the best BBC dramas in years… Masterful and terrifying” — The Guardian

“A Silence of the Lambs-style game of wits” — Mail on Sunday

“Rating: A. Electric with suspense…Anderson’s performance is riveting” — Entertainment Weekly

“Anderson is sublime, almost otherworldly, while Dornan…matches her for icy charisma” — Daily Mail

“One of the most complex women we’ve seen on TV since Homeland’s Carrie. Miss this at your peril.” — The Sun

“Addictive and provocative…the closest that television has come to

capturing the taut alchemy of Prime Suspect” — The Daily Beast

THE FALL: Complete Collection debuts on DVD/Blu-ray on November 21, 2017 from Acorn, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. This hit psychological thriller stars Emmy® and Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson (Bleak House, The Crimson Petal and the White, The X-Files) delivers a masterful performance as DSI Stella Gibson, a steely detective on the trail of a serial killer (Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey) stalking the streets of Belfast. THE FALL proves as riveting as it is unsettling, granting rare insight into the mind of a sociopath. The DVD and Blu-ray 6-Disc set features all three series, 18 hours of vivid characterizations and heart-pounding storytelling with behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and photo galleries ($69.99, Amazon.com). Also on Nov. 21, THE FALL, Series 3 will be available in an individual season DVD/Blu-ray sets ($39.99 each).

Called to Belfast to investigate a high-profile murder, DSI Stella Gibson quickly realizes that a serial killer prowls the city. The culprit is Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a grief counselor and family man driven by vicious compulsions. As Gibson closes in on Spector, both the hunter and the hunted outmaneuver each other in a sinister game of cat and mouse. Will Gibson make Spector pay for his crimes before the death toll rises?

An “intelligent show with tremendous acting” (The Atlantic), critics rave that “Anderson is sublime, almost otherworldly, while Dornan…matches her for icy charisma” (Daily Mail). This complete collection of the award-winning drama also stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), John Lynch (In the Name of the Father), and Colin Morgan (Merlin, Humans).

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurettes (33 min.), deleted scenes (18 min.), and photo galleries

Street Date: November 21, 2017 SRP: $69.99

DVD 6-Disc Set: 17 episodes, 3 series – Approx. 18 hours – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961261796

Blu-ray 6-Disc Set: 17 episodes, 3 series – Approx. 18 hours – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961261895

Contains graphic violence, strong language, sexual situations, and disturbing images.

Gillian Anderson (X-Files) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Return in the smash hit psychological thriller THE FALL, Series 3

DVD and Blu-ray Debut from Acorn on November 21, 2017

With vivid characterizations and heart-pounding storytelling, the unforgettable, smash hit psychological thriller returns for its final season, THE FALL, Series 3, debuting on DVD and Blu-ray on November 21, 2017 from Acorn, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. DSI Stella Gibson (Emmy® and Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson, Bleak House, The X-Files) continues to hunt serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey). The DVD and Blu-ray 2-Disc set features 6 episodes and bonus behind-the-scenes (9 min.), deleted scenes (9 min.), and a photo gallery (39.99, Amazon.com). Also on Nov. 21, THE FALL: Complete Collection will be available on 6-disc DVD/Blu-ray sets ($69.99 each).

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) and serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) continue their cat-and-mouse game as the “harrowing yet riveting” (The Independent) psychological thriller comes to a heart-pounding conclusion. Following the shocking events of Series 2, Spector lies in the hospital in critical condition. But when he awakes, he seems to be suffering from memory loss and claims he doesn’t remember committing any murders. Determined to make Spector pay for his crimes, Gibson compiles evidence against him, but she faces opposition from her superiors and a formidable defense team that accuses her of an inappropriate relationship with Spector. With the odds now stacked against Gibson, will Spector ever see justice?

“Relentlessly original, consistently gripping” (The Guardian), this critically acclaimed drama also stars Colin Morgan (Merlin, Humans) and John Lynch (In the Name of the Father).

Street Date: November 21, 2017 SRP: $39.99

DVD 2-Disc Set: 6 episodes – Approx. 366 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961256891

Blu-ray 2-Disc Set: 6 episodes – Approx. 366 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961257492

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes (9 min.), Deleted scenes (9 min.), and a Photo Gallery

Contains graphic violence, strong language, sexual situations, and disturbing images.

Like this: Like Loading...