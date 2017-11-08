Joe Biden Returns to The Late Show, Joined by Sir Elton John!

Joe Biden – the 47th Vice President – will make his third appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, November 13th.

Elton John will make his first appearance on the show as both guest and performer.

47th Vice President Joe Biden will return to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, Monday, Nov. 13 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will be Biden’s third visit to THE LATE SHOW. His first appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

Biden became the 47th vice president of the United States in 2009. Prior to that, he served 36 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware. He is currently traveling the nation on his American Promise Tour in support of his new book, Promise Me, Dad, which chronicles the year following his son’s brain tumor diagnosis. The series of conversations kicks off in New York on the evening of Monday, Nov. 13, when Biden will be joined on stage at Lincoln Center by Stephen Colbert.

International superstar Elton John, whose new greatest hits album Diamonds will be released on Nov. 10, will also join Colbert for an interview and a performance in his first appearance on THE LATE SHOW.

