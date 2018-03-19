Freeform Unleashes Poster for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger!

Freeform has released the appropriately moody key art for its upcoming series Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Check it out below.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’s two-hour premiere airs on Thursday, June 7 (8/7C).

FREEFORM RELEASES THE TEASER KEY ART FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW DRAMA SERIES ‘MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER’

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. The series is based on the beloved comic characters and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” premieres on THURSDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EDT), with a two-hour event on Freeform.

