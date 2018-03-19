ABC Releases The Crossing Pilot Online!

ABC has released the pilot for its new drama series The Crossing online – it can be screened at abc.com and the ABC app, Hulu and electronic sell-through platforms, as well as on demand across MVPD and digital MVPD providers until March 30th.

When 47 refugees wash up on the shore of Port Canaan, the local sheriff discovers that they are fleeing a war… from 180 years in the future and the country they’re fleeing from is America!

The Crossing premieres on ABC on Monday, April 2nd (10/9C).

ABC RELEASES THE PILOT EPISODE OF ITS UPCOMING NEW DRAMA ‘THE CROSSING’

“The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn as Jude Ellis, the sheriff of Port Canaan, a small fishing town on the Oregon coast. Having relocated from Oakland to escape a strained marriage and a dark past as a big city cop, his goal is to build a quiet new life for himself and for, eventually, his young son. But those plans for a quiet life change instantly when 47 refugees from a war-torn country wash up on his beach seeking asylum. But the country they’re from is America … and the war they’re fleeing is 180 years in the future. As the Feds set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious migration, Jude will launch an investigation of his own with the help of his loyal sheriff’s deputy and Port Canaan native, Nestor Rosario (Rick Gomez). As the search for answers in this small town gets underway, the lives of the people here – both the townspeople and these newcomers – will never be the same.

“The Crossing” also stars Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Georgina Haig as Dr. Sophie Forbin, Tommy Bastow as Marshall, Rob Campbell as Paul, Marcuis W. Harris as Caleb, Grant Harvey as Roy Aronson, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Simone Kessell as Rebecca, Kelley Missal as Hannah, Luc Roderique as Bryce Foster and Bailey Skodje as Leah. Recurring guest star Luke Camilleri as Thomas.

The series was created by executive producers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Matt Olmstead, Jason Reed and David Von Ancken also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

ABC.com and the ABC app enable users nationwide to access full episodes of their favorite current ABC shows – including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Idol,” “The Good Doctor,” “Scandal,” “Modern Family” and “Shark Tank”; classic throwbacks like “My So Called Life,” “Felicity” and “Brothers & Sisters”; and irreverent original digital shorts from such rising stars as Iliza, Lisa Schwartz, Jenny Mollen and Diarra Kilpatrick. Additionally, subscribers of participating pay TV providers have several advantages. They can watch a 24-hour live network stream in select markets, access exclusive programming events and the most recent episodes of ABC series and news programs the day after they air.

The ABC app is available in the App Store, ABC.com, Amazon Appstore, Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox 360.

