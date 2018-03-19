I have no great love for soap operas (unless science fiction or fantasy is involved) but 45 years? Respect!

The Young and the Restless celebrates its 45th Anniversary on Monday, March 26th and the during the that week, the show will be filled with buzzworthy events – including the return several familiar faces to Genoa City.

Monday, March 26 will mark 45 years since THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS premiered, and to mark the milestone, television’s most-watched daytime drama is treating viewers to a week of epic episodes full of high-stakes drama, romance and compelling character returns.

“THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS will celebrate its 45th anniversary by proudly looking back at the rich history of the show while propelling our characters into exciting new stories,” said Executive Producer and head writer Mal Young. “Viewers will be treated to a week-long, can’t-miss-a-minute celebration as storylines take unexpected turns and we welcome faces from the past.”

During the week of March 26-30, fans can expect a number of buzzworthy developments. Among them:

•The long-running feud between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) reaches its breaking point, irrevocably changing the lives of both men.

•Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway), uncover a shocking secret.

•The relationship between Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) takes a dramatic turn.

•Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) finds her loyalty tested like never before.

•Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) confront their heated past.

•The return of several familiar faces shakes things up in Genoa City.

Among the beloved characters returning to Y&R will be Lorie Brooks (Jaime Lyn Bauer) and Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde), members of Genoa City’s first family, the Brooks; Julia Newman Martin (Meg Bennett); Mackenzie Browning Hellstrom (Kelly Kruger); Raul Guitierez (David Scott Lago); and Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland).

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS premiered on March 26, 1973. It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 29 years. Y&R airs weekdays on CBS (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT).

