10th Anniversay of Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween Spawns Original Content!

Syfy is celebrating its 10th Anniversary of 31 Days of Halloween with a lineup of chilling original programming – including a six-night event, Channel Zero: The Dream Door.

The network will also feature five new movies starring stars from Riverdale, The Bold Type, Wynonna Earp, Charmed and The Magicians and Syfy Original Series Van Helsing and Z Nation will premiere in the first week of October.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – September 13, 2018 – This October, SYFY is the destination for non-stop horror as the network celebrates its 10th annual 31 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN programming event. The chilling lineup airs all day and night throughout the month, and includes the premieres of five terrifying original movies, a new installment of the acclaimed anthology series CHANNEL ZERO, spooky new seasons of SYFY series VAN HELSING and Z NATION, a variety of cult horror flicks, and deep dives into all things horror on genre news destination SYFY WIRE. The month-long event includes:

ORIGINAL SERIES

Z NATION – Season 5 Premiere Friday, October 5 at 9/8c

An unlikely group of survivors become reluctant heroes in the zombie apocalypse when they find themselves on a mission to save humanity in this series starring Kellita Smith, Keith Allan, Russell Hodgkinson, DJ Qualls, Anastasia Baranova, Nat Zang and Lydia Hearst.

VAN HELSING – Season 3 Premiere Friday, October 5 at 10/9c

In Season 3, after being bitten by a shape-shifting Elder vampire loyal to the Van Helsing clan, Vanessa is once again resurrected and forced to confront her family’s legacy. At Crooked Falls, Axel, Scarlett and the others fend off Blak Tek’s forces who hope to add Scarlett to their list of lab rats. The series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Missy Peregrym, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic.

CHANNEL ZERO: THE DREAM DOOR – World Premiere, Friday October 26 at 11/10c, airs October 26-31

CHANNEL ZERO returns with THE DREAM DOOR, the anthology series’ latest installment based on the “creepypasta” short story “Hidden Door” by Charlotte Bywater. Premiering over six consecutive nights from Friday, October 26 through Halloween Night, Wednesday, October 31 at 11/10c, CHANNEL ZERO: THE DREAM DOOR follows newlyweds Jillian and Tom, who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship and their lives. Created by Nick Antosca, CHANNEL ZERO: THE DREAM DOOR is directed by Evan Katz (“Small Crimes,” “Cheap Thrills”) and stars Brandon Scott (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Maria Sten (“Straight Outta Compton”), Steven Robertson (“Elementary”), Troy James (“The Strain”), Steven Weber (“Wings”) and Barbara Crampton (“You’re Next”). Following the premiere on October 26, all 6 episodes will be available on VOD.

ALL-NEW ORIGINAL MOVIES

NO ESCAPE ROOM – Saturday, October 6 at 9/8c

A father and daughter check out a small town escape room and discover there is something sinister about the place. Starring Mark Ghanimé (“Reign”).

CUCUY: THE BOOGEYMAN – Saturday, October 13 at 7/6c

A teenage girl confined to her home on house arrest soon discovers that the nightmarish urban legends of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, are actually true. Starring Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) and Brian Krause (“Charmed,” “House of Purgatory,” “Sleepwalkers”).

KARMA – Saturday, October 13 at 9/8c

When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. Starring Mandela Van Peebles (“Jigsaw”), Brytni Sarpy (“Truth or Dare”) and Tony Amendola (“Annabelle,” “Once Upon a Time”).

KILLER HIGH – Saturday, October 20 at 9/8c

Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests in this horror-comedy. Starring Kacey Rohl (THE MAGICIANS, “Hannibal”), Asha Bromfield (“Riverdale”) and Varun Saranga (WYNONNA EARP).

DEAD IN THE WATER – Saturday, October 27 at 9/8c

An all-female crew on a boat in the middle of nowhere must deal with an invader on their ship. Starring Nikohl Boosheri (“The Bold Type”).

SELECT FAN FAVORITE MOVIES

RESIDENT EVIL – Monday, October 1 at 2:30/1:30c

SORORITY ROW – Tuesday, October 2 at 1:30/12:30c

SILENT HOUSE – Wednesday, October 3 at 1/12c

AMERICAN PSYCHO – Wednesday, October 3 at 7/6c

INSIDIOUS – Thursday, October 4 at 6:30/5:30c

CABIN FEVER – Saturday, October 6 at 11/10c

CABIN IN THE WOODS – Saturday, October 6 at 5/4c

FRIGHT NIGHT – Sunday, October 7 at 11:25/10:25c

THE QUIET ONES – Tuesday, October 9 at 9/8c

LIGHTS OUT – Wednesday, October 10 at 7:15/6:15c

TRUTH OR DARE – Wednesday, October 10 at 8:30/7:30c

THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE – Thursday, October 11 at 5/4c

LEATHERFACE – Friday, October 12 at 7/6c

SYFY WIRE

In addition to the non-stop on-screen celebration, SYFY WIRE – the destination for all things science fiction, fantasy and horror – enlists resident horror experts Dany Roth, Caitlin Busch and Kristy Puchko for daily horror-inspired lists, features and in-depth video interviews with genre luminaries such as scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”), the legendary John Carpenter (“Halloween,” “The Fog,” “They Live”) and horror-movie marvel Jason Blum (“The Purge,” “Get Out,” “Insidious”). The site’s popular Fangrrls vertical, celebrates women in horror all month long with interviews, videos and horror-focused episodes of the “Strong Female Characters” podcast. SYFY WIRE will also launch a new limited podcast series, “Every Day Horror” – a month-long, daily deep dive into various horror films.

