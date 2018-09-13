Cosmic Connection Teaser: Maniac!

Schizophrenic Owen Milgrim and depressive Annie Landsberg have volunteered for a unique new treatment that seems to involve, among other things, placing them in different virtual reality scenarios.

No matter where they are placing separately, they somehow find their way to each other.

Maniac premieres on Netflix on September 21st.

We are lost without connection.

As a mysterious pharmaceutical trial takes a turn, Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) form a connection that could save their lives. MANIAC premieres September 21.

Watch Maniac on Netflix here.

