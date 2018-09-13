Television

Cosmic Connection Teaser: Maniac!

Maniac – Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) – Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Schizophrenic Owen Milgrim and depressive Annie Landsberg have volunteered for a unique new treatment that seems to involve, among other things, placing them in different virtual reality scenarios.

No matter where they are placing separately, they somehow find their way to each other.

Maniac premieres on Netflix on September 21st.

We are lost without connection.

As a mysterious pharmaceutical trial takes a turn, Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) form a connection that could save their lives. MANIAC premieres September 21.

