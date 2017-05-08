Your Story Is Not Over Trailer: Blade Runner 2049!

Rick Deckard has been missing for 30 years. Now circumstances require LAPD Officer K to seek him out.

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on October 6th.

There are still pages left in this story. Watch the NEW trailer for #BladeRunner2049, in theaters October 6.

—

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

From executive producer Ridley Scott and director Denis Villeneuve, #BladeRunner2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana De Armas, MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

—

Follow #BladeRunner2049 on social media:

http://bladerunnermovie.com

http://facebook.com/bladerunner2049

http://twitter.com/bladerunner

http://instagram.com/bladerunnermovie

Like this: Like Loading...