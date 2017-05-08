FX Sets Premiere Date for Crack Cocaine Drama Snowfall!

John Singleton’s FX drama Snowfall deals with ‘the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.

The series stars Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson and Emily Rios.

Snowfall will premiere on Wednesday, July 5th (10/9C).

FX Sets Series Premiere Date for Snowfall

New Drama Series Premieres Wednesday, July 5 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

Los Angeles 1983. A storm is coming and its name is crack. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

