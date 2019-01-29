You Were Alone Trailer: Wretch!

Wretch follows three friends struggling to piece together fractured memories after a drug-fueled night in the woods. In the process, they’re forced to confront guilt, jealousy, and a supernatural presence that threatens to expose their true natures.

Check out the trailer below.

Wretch is available now on iTunes, OnDemand, and everywhere movies are sold.

WRETCH Official Trailer

The new mind-bending monster movie WRETCH is now available on digital and OnDemand. Described as “The Blair Witch Project on acid,” the film stars Spencer Korcz, Megan Massie, and Riker Hill.

ThoughtFly Films has also released a new trailer for the film which promises a creepy mystery that will keep you out of the woods for good. You can watch it above.

Wretch is written and directed by Brian Cunningham, whose previous films include the horror-comedy Overtime, the acclaimed haunted house documentary Monsters Wanted, and the recent Loss Prevention, starring former WWE Superstar Al Snow and veteran actor Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Commando).

“We wanted to make a movie that would satisfy the die-hard horror audience but also create different levels of fear and anxiety,” says Cunningham. “The movie ended up being a character study wrapped in a monster movie, and we’re really excited to hear what people think.”

Focusing on practical effects and the “less is more” approach to filmmaking, Wretch tells its story out-of-order with a mixture of found footage and traditional cinematography.

“We wanted to play with the ideas of strange perspectives and voyeurism,” says Cunningham. “The goal was to create a sense of paranoia where the characters and the audience aren’t 100% sure whose perspective we’re seeing at any given moment. It really helped create a sense of suspense.”

