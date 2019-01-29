DELHI CRIME TO PREMIERE EXCLUSIVELY ON NETFLIX AROUND THE WORLD!

Netflix will launch season one of the Indian true crime anthology series Delhi Crime globally on March 22nd.

Season one is inspired by and follows the notorious December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into a devastating rape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world.

Full series description and cast follow.

DELHI CRIME TO PREMIERE EXCLUSIVELY ON NETFLIX ON MARCH 22 AROUND THE WORLD

Netflix Launch Follows World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival’s Indie Episodic Section for the Anthology Series

Mumbai, 29 January, 2019 – Delhi Crime, a seven-part series written and directed by award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, will be available to Netflix members worldwide from March 22, 2019. The police-procedural thriller, produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures, will premiere worldwide at Sundance Film Festival on January 29 in the Indie Episodic category.

Season 1 of Delhi Crime is inspired by and follows the notorious December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into a devastating rape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Throughout seven hour-long episodes, Delhi Crime captures the complexities of the scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment.

The police officer (Vartika Chaturvedi in the series) is sensitively portrayed by Shefali Shah (Monsoon Wedding, Juice), who leads a critically-lauded cast that includes Adil Hussain (Life of Pi, Hotel Salvation), Denzil Smith (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Rasika Dugal (Qissa, Manto), Rajesh Tailang (Siddharth, Selection Day) and Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi, The Odds).

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Richie Mehta (Amal, Siddharth), conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, who introduced him to the investigating team, and offered access to hundreds of pages of legal documents that were prepared as part of investigation. Overwhelmed by the brutality of the incident, and determined to bring to light the details of the investigation, Mehta realized that the zeal and passion of the police in providing closure to a nation would be best portrayed in the form of a series.

Mehta said, “The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality.”

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “Delhi Crime is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honored to help bring this series to Indian and global members. It is honest and emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world. Watching this series is an affecting experience, and we are sure it will be as meaningful of an experience for Netflix audiences as it was for us.”

Serving as Executive producers for Golden Karavan are Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli and Sanjay Bachani. Executive producers from Ivanhoe Pictures are John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, and Michael Hogan. Producing are Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel, and Brian Kornreich for Ivanhoe Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Robert Jesuele on behalf of Golden Karavan and Brian Kornreich on behalf of Ivanhoe Pictures.

