CBS Renews Fourth Rookie Series!

God Friended Me is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

CBS announced today that it has renewed the freshman hit drama GOD FRIENDED ME for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

“We’re thrilled with how GOD FRIENDED ME has performed on Sundays. It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. Added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming, “Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers.”

GOD FRIENDED ME is the Network’s second-most-watched new series and the most-watched scripted series on Sunday, averaging 10 million viewers. The uplifting family drama stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.

