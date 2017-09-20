You Don’t Just Play the Game Trailer: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle!

The new trailer for Columbia Pictures’ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle practically explodes with action (and someone actually does explode – whoever heard of cake being a weakness?).

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opens on December 17th.

For two decades it went untouched. But the game always finds a way. Watch the new #JUMANJI trailer now and don’t miss it in theaters this Christmas!

Synopsis: In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannaval