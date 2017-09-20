Everybody’s Part of This Trailer: The Punisher!

Apparently Frank Castle has ticked off some important people. CIA, FBI, Homeland – everybody wants him dead in the first full-length trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher.

Marvel’s The Punisher will premiere on Netflix at a time of his choosing…

They killed Frank Castle’s family to get to him. Now, the Punisher exacts his revenge.

About Marvel’s The Punisher:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal), Jim Chory (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television. Marvel’s The Punisher is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

The cast also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Lake House), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil, True Blood), Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Chronicles of Narnia), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City, Indian Summers), Michael Nathanson (The Knick, Wolf of Wall Street), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Jason R Moore (A Lonely Place for Dying), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie).

For more information, follow the show’s social pages:

https://www.facebook.com/MarvelsPunisherNetflix/, #ThePunisher

https://twitter.com/thepunisher

https://www.instagram.com/thepunisher/

https://marvelsthepunisher.tumblr.com/

https://www.netflix.com/punisher