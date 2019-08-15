WHY WOMEN KILL premieres on August 15 on CBS All Access

Three decades, three women, one house. WHY WOMEN KILL is a dark comedy created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) detailing the lives of three women – a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in 2019. They deal with infidelity in their marriage. The series looks into how roles of women have changed, but their reaction to betrayal has not. WHY WOMEN KILL stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste alongside Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, and Sadie Calvano. It premieres on CBS All Access on August 15.

I attended the screening of WHY WOMEN KILL on August 7, 2019 in the ever glamorous Beverly Hills. The cast and crew walked the red carpet and attended the screening of the pilot episode. Marc Cherry introduced the show. During the screening, there was laughter, chuckles, and applause. It was followed by a grand party hosted by CBS with delicious food, champagne, chandeliers, and fresh flowers.

As I enjoyed the festivities, I also had the opportunity to chat with showrunner and executive producer Marc Cherry, along with cast members Jack Davenport, Alicia Coppola, and Adam Ferrera. Marc talked about developing the concept of this show. Jack, Alicia, and Adam go into detail of their characters and their thoughts on the show. Check out the video below to see these interviews.

I truly enjoyed WHY WOMEN KILL. Once again, Marc delivers another great show. The concept of exploring how women deal with the problem of infidelity in three parallel universes is unique and innovative. Infidelity is a problem that goes back a millennia, yet despite different scenarios in each decade, emotions and tensions still remain the same. There was a repressed anger hidden behind cooking mitts, expensive jewelry, and power suits. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Brilliant writing, acting, editing, and overall great new show on CBS All Access.

Make sure to catch WHY WOMEN KILL on August 15, Thursday on CBS All Access. You won’t be disappointed.

