A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish is Coming?

Ok, I’ve never stated this publicly but I LOVE WB’s Cinderella movies. I’m a romantic at heart and the cheesier the story the better, which explains my love of Christmas movies. So here you combine Christmas Rom-Com with the Cinderella Story franchise and it’s an instant win for me. A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish is the 5 the fifth movie in Warner Brother’s Cinderella Franchise which has featured Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale. Wait, 5th? There’s a 4th movie out there that I somehow missed. Need to look this up stat!

Tedious Plot Summary (TPS) from the Press Release

“Brimming with overtones from the classic fairytale, this contemporary musical follows Katherine “Kat” Decker dreaming of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Her reality, however, is suffocated by her conniving and cruel stepfamily and a demoralizing job working as a singing elf at billionaire Terrence Wintergarden’s Santa Land. When she starts to fall for Nick, the handsome new Santa at the tree lot, things begin to look up. Unfortunately, when her stepmother and stepsisters realize Kat has been invited to the prestigious Wintergarden Christmas Gala, they’ll stop at nothing to procure their own invitation and keep Kat from attending. With the help of her attentive dog, a true friend, and a little bit of holiday magic, Kat may just make it to the gala, discover the true identity of Nick, and experience the true meaning of Christmas.”

End TPS

This new installment is the first one set during Christmas because thanks to Hallmark and Netflix recent Christmas movies, Christmas themed movies are hot again. This one stars Isabella Gomez and a bunch of other people I never heard of. A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Story hits Digital October 15th and Blu-ray October 29th.

