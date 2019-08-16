High Definition

A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish is Coming?

Leave a comment

Ok, I’ve never stated this publicly but I LOVE WB’s Cinderella movies. I’m a romantic at heart and the cheesier the story the better, which explains my love of Christmas movies. So here you combine Christmas Rom-Com with the Cinderella Story franchise and it’s an instant win for me. A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish is the 5 the fifth movie in Warner Brother’s Cinderella Franchise which has featured Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale. Wait, 5th? There’s a 4th movie out there that I somehow missed. Need to look this up stat!

Tedious Plot Summary (TPS) from the Press Release

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish 3 – (bottom left corner) – Dominic (played by Gregg Sulkin) hangs with his best friends Jackson (played by Dejan Loyola) and Noah (played by Trezzo Mahoro). © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Brimming with overtones from the classic fairytale, this contemporary musical follows Katherine “Kat” Decker dreaming of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Her reality, however, is suffocated by her conniving and cruel stepfamily and a demoralizing job working as a singing elf at billionaire Terrence Wintergarden’s Santa Land. When she starts to fall for Nick, the handsome new Santa at the tree lot, things begin to look up. Unfortunately, when her stepmother and stepsisters realize Kat has been invited to the prestigious Wintergarden Christmas Gala, they’ll stop at nothing to procure their own invitation and keep Kat from attending. With the help of her attentive dog, a true friend, and a little bit of holiday magic, Kat may just make it to the gala, discover the true identity of Nick, and experience the true meaning of Christmas.”

End TPS

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish 4 – (bottom right corner)– Kat (played by Laura Marano) out “shopping” with her cruel stepmother Deirdra (played by Johanna Newmarch) and evil step-sisters Joy (played by Lllian Doucet-Roche) and Grace (Chanelle Peloso). © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

This new installment is the first one set during Christmas because thanks to Hallmark and Netflix recent Christmas movies, Christmas themed movies are hot again. This one stars Isabella Gomez and a bunch of other people I never heard of. A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Story hits Digital October 15th and Blu-ray October 29th.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.