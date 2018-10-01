Who’s Crazy? Trailer: Room 104: Season2!

In Season 2 of Mark and Jay Duplass’ Room 104, once again, we watch different stories of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode, ranging from comedy to drama to horror.

Some of the guest stars for season 2 include Mahershala Ali, Katie Aselton, Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry, Tom Lenk, Natalie Morales, Michael Shannon, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman and Charlyne Yi.

Season 2 of HBO’s Room 104 returns with a two-episode premiere on Friday, November 9th (11/10C).

ROOM 104 TWO-EPISODE SEASON TWO PREMIERE

NOVEMBER 9TH 11PM ON HBO

The anthology series ROOM 104 will return for its 12-episode second season, debuting two episodes back-to-back, FRIDAY, NOV. 9 (11:00 p.m.-midnight ET/PT), followed by two more new episodes subsequent Fridays at the same time.

From creators and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the show is set in a single room of a typical American chain motel and tells a different story of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode, ranging from comedy to drama to horror.

Season two actors include: Mahershala Ali, Joel Allen, Stephanie Allynne, Katie Aselton, Frank Birney, Josephine Decker, James Earl, Marlene Forte, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ginger Gonzaga, Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry, Anita Kalathara, Jennifer Lafleur, Tom Lenk, Phil Matarese, Sheaun McKinney, Natalie Morales, Kent Osborne, Zane Pais, Leonora Pitts, Mark Proksch, Pia Shah, Michael Shannon, Onur Tukel, Dolly Wells, Jud Williford, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Charlyne Yi and Katya Zamolodchikova.

Season two directors include: Patrick Brice, Josephine Decker, Mark Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Liza Johnson, So Yong Kim, Jonah Markowitz, Natalie Morales, Lila Neugebauer, Ross Partridge and Julian Wass.

Season two writers include: Lauren Budd, Josephine Decker, Mark Duplass, Esti Giordani, Liza Johnson, Onur Tukel and Julian Wass.

Season two credits: ROOM 104 was created by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass; executive producers, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn, Xan Aranda; co-executive producer, Ross Partridge; producer, Tyler Romary.

