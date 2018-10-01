We Can Fix the World They Broke Trailer: Marvel’s Runaways: Season 2!

Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways finds our superpowered teens free of their parents, but having to find ways to support each other and survive without them.

The trailer for Season 2 suggests that there will be considerably more use of powers as the seven runaways seek out things they used to take for granted – food and shelter for a start.

All episodes of Hulu’s Marvel Runaways: Season 2 premieres on December 21st.

Season 2 Synopsis:

The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s The Defenders). Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

