USA Network Orders Fourth Season of Queen of the South!

Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America.

USA Network has announced the series will return for season four in 2019.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – October 1, 2018 – USA Network today announced a fourth season renewal for the hit drama QUEEN OF THE SOUTH. Starring Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”), the series is based on the literary page-turner “La Reina Del Sur” by internationally acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Season 4 is set to return in 2019.

A co-production from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), QUEEN OF THE SOUTH is the #1 ad supported cable scripted series on Thursday nights at 9pm among key demos P18-49, P25-54, P2+, M18-49 and F18-49 year to date, and has delivered an average of 2.1MM total viewers P2+ this season.

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa strikes out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new close in, she realizes that being Queen will require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined. Executive produced by David T. Friendly and Natalie Chaidez, the drama’s third season aired its finale on September 13.

*Source: Nielsen. #1 claim is L3 (000), 1/1-8/18/18, Thu 9-10p; P2+ delivery is L7 (000) 1/1-8/23/18

