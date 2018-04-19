ABC Completely Fails To Gong The Gong Show!

ABC has renewed The Gong show – hosted by Mike Myers… er… Tommy Maitland.

Will Arnett has signed on to repeat as one the show’s revolving panel of celebrity guests.

The Gong Show returns on Thursday, June 21st (8/7C).

ABC’S ‘THE GONG SHOW’ IS SET TO RETURN FOR ITS SECOND FABULOUS SEASON, WITH MIKE MYERS STARRING AS CHEEKY HOST AND BRITISH COMEDIC LEGEND TOMMY MAITLAND, ON JUNE 21

Will Arnett Returns to the Revolving Judges Panel Filled With Stellar Celebrity Judges

“The Gong Show,” which is executive produced by actor/comedian Will Arnett, is set to make its triumphant return to ABC on THURSDAY, JUNE 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT). Celebrated film and television actor/comedian Mike Myers stars as the show’s host – British comedic legend Tommy Maitland.

The iconic and irreverent talent show competition makes its way into the 21st century with a bang, celebrating unusually talented and unique performers on a primetime stage. A revolving panel of judges featuring Hollywood’s biggest stars praise, critique and gong contestants in this revival of one of TV’s all-time great variety shows. This summer, Will Arnett returns as a celebrity judge. Most performers will go home with their unique talent that only a mother can love, but each week, the winning act with the highest judges’ score will receive “The Gong Show” trophy and a check. This season promises to bring in even more big-name judges and a new gaggle of contestants who are unafraid to showcase their awesome yet quirky routines.

“The Gong Show” is produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live audience. “The Gong Show” is executive produced by Will Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Mike Myers, Jason Weinberg, Conrad Green. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow, David Bohnert and Chris Choun are co-executive producers.

Facebook: @TheGongShowABC

Twitter: @thegongshowabc

Instagram: @thegongshowabc

Hashtag: #thegongshow

Like this: Like Loading...