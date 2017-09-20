Where Have All The Good Times Gone Trailer: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)!

Moah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father has cast over their lives.

An Official Selection of Cannes Film Festival 2017, the film will make its North American premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival before premiering in select theaters and on Netflix on October 13th.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Writer/Director Noah Baumbach brings razor-sharp humor and bittersweet heart to his latest film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Launching October 13, the film stars a remarkable cast including Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman,

Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten and Emma Thompson.

An Official Selection of Cannes Film Festival 2017,

the film will make its North American premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) will launch

on Netflix and in select theaters on October 13.

From writer/director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Dustin Hoffman) has cast over their lives. With an original screenplay by Baumbach, the film also stars Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch, and Rebecca Miller. The film was produced by Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub, and Eli Bush.

Watch The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) at www.netflix.com/themeyerowitzstories