Dark Horse Bringing The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV To North America!

Dark Horse and Konami are partnering to publish The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV – a collection twenty years in the making, and translated into English for the first time.

The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV offers fans a look at twenty years of concept and key art from Yoji Shinkawa, art director and illustrator behind Metal Gear Solid, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, MGS3: Snake Eater, MGS4: Guns of the Patriots, and MGS: Peace Walker.

The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV will be in stores on May 8, 2018. Pre-orders are now being taken.

DARK HORSE TO PUBLISH ULTIMATE COLLECTION OF “METAL GEAR SOLID”

Publisher Offers Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Twenty Years of Tactical Strategy and Video Game Artistry

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (September 20, 2017)—Dark Horse and Konami proudly present a collection twenty years in the making, translated into English for the first time: The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV!

The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV contains two historic volumes of concept and key art from Yoji Shinkawa, art director and illustrator behind Metal Gear Solid, MGS2: Sons of Liberty, MGS3: Snake Eater, MGS4: Guns of the Patriots, and MGS: Peace Walker. This definitive chronicle of characters, vehicles, and weapons is the ultimate companion to the tactical espionage and future warfare of Hideo Kojima’s celebrated Metal Gear universe, translated to English for the first time ever while leaving the original Japanese handwriting intact. Japanese publisher, Shinkigensha, is the original publisher of The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV.

The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV is a two-book set packaged in a gorgeous collectible slipcase. The collection includes The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV and Peace Walker Gallery Works and Studio Works. Totaling 800 pages, The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV retails for $79.99, and is the perfect companion to Dark Horse’s The Art of Metal Gear Solid V.

The Art of Metal Gear Solid I–IV goes on sale May 8, 2018, and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.