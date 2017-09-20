Oprah Winfrey’s First Story On 60 Minutes’ 50th Anniversary Premiere!

For 60 Minutes’ 50th Anniversary Season Premiere, it’s pretty much business as usual – Scott Pelley reports on hurricane destruction; Lelsey Stahl interviews Senator John McCain and oh, yes, Oprah Winfrey files her first story – focusing on the political dive in America.

The 50th Anniversary Season Premiere of 60 MINUTES will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 24 (7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. The program will feature stories from Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl and the debut of Oprah Winfrey as special contributor.

In the midst of all the recent powerful storms, Pelley looks at Harvey’s destruction in Houston to better understand the conditions and impact such weather will have on cities in the future.

Lesley Stahl talks to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) about his health and politics in Washington. The senator reveals how he learned he had the deadly brain tumor he is now being treated for.

In her first story for 60 MINUTES, Winfrey will explore the political divide that’s currently stirring America.

