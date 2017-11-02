When You Walk Through That Door Trailer: Counterpart!

Howard Silk is not having a good day. He’s just discovered – in the most devastating way – that the he works in a building that houses a door to another Earth.

Counterpart premieres on Starz on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

STARZ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER AND PREMIERE DATE FOR NEW SPY THRILLER “COUNTERPART”

SET TO DEBUT JANUARY 21ST AT 8PM ET/PT

Starring Academy Award® Winner J.K. Simmons, “Counterpart” is an Original Series from creator Justin Marks and MRC, Executive Produced by Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content

Beverly Hills, Calif., – November 2, 2017 – Starz announced today that the 10-episode first season of new Original series “Counterpart” will premiere on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 at 8PM ET/PT. Academy Award®-winner J.K. Simmons stars in two roles in this spy thriller from creator Justin Marks and MRC, and executive producers Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content. The official trailer provides the first look into a captivating world of espionage, intrigue, and government conspiracies.

“Counterpart” is about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

“Counterpart” also features Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Hyde Park on Hudson, “Manhattan”) as ‘Emily Burton Silk,’ Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre, “Manhattan”) as ‘Peter Quayle,’ Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger, “Marcella”) as ‘Ian Shaw,’ Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland,” Ben-Hur, Hotel Mumbai) as ‘Clare,’ Sara Serraiocco (Salvo, Cloro, Worldly Girl) as ‘Baldwin,’ and Ulrich Thomsen (“The Blacklist,” “Banshee”) as ‘Aldrich.’ Academy Award® nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directed the first episode.

Created, written, and executive produced by Marks (The Jungle Book), “Counterpart” is executive produced by Marks, Gary Gilbert (La La Land) with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), as well as Keith Redmon (The Revenant) and Bard Dorros (Spotlight) with Anonymous Content. Amy Berg also served as Executive Producer on the first season.

Production on the first season began in Los Angeles in 2016, and wrapped in Berlin earlier this year.

