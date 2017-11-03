Welcome to the Baskets Family Rodeo – FX Sets Baskets Season 3 Premiere!

Nothing brings a family together like a family business – or at least that was the plan. Welcome to the Baskets Family Rodeo.

The third season of Baskets premieres on FX on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

LOS ANGELES, November 2, 2017 – Yippie Kie Yay! The third season of Baskets, the acclaimed comedy series starring Zach Galifianakis, will return to FX on Tuesday, January 23, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Nothing brings a family together like a family business – or at least that was the plan. Welcome to the Baskets Family Rodeo, where Christine is the President and CEO despite never having seen a rodeo before. Chip has his first full-time gig since Arby’s, but can barely transfer a phone call, let alone recruit much-needed clowns. And even though Dale is the only one in the family who has run a business, he can’t get anyone to listen to him – his family, the employees, or the horses.

Baskets was co-created by Executive Producers Jonathan Krisel (Emmy® Award-nominated writer and director, Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, Man Seeking Woman), Louis C.K. (Emmy Award-winner, Louie), and Zach Galifianakis (Emmy Award-winner, Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis; Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance); The Hangover and its sequels). M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza are also Executive Producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The cast of Baskets features Zach Galifianakis as twins “Chip & Dale Baskets,” Louie Anderson as “Christine Baskets” (Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Baskets, and two-time Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Performer in an animated Program, Life with Louie and The Louie Show), and Martha Kelly as “Martha.”

At the most recent Primetime Emmy Awards (2017), Zach Galifianakis was nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and Louie Anderson received his second consecutive nomination in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” category. Baskets is now the longest-running comedy series about a rodeo clown. (We’re assuming.)

