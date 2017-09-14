What’s She Saying (Red Band) Trailer: The Shape of Water!

Guillermo Del Toro describes his new film The Shape of Water as ‘an otherworldly fairytale.’ It’s set in a secret government laboratory where cleaners Elisa and her co-worker Zelda discover something magnificent.

The new red band trailer (for language) for The Shape of Water shifts from the almost lyrical approach of the first trailer to emphasize the film’s darker edge..

The Shape of Water will be in theaters on December 8th.

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor Story by: Guillermo del Toro

Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer

