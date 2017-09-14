M.F.A. – A Rape-Revenge Film with a Female Perspective!

Noelle (Franceska Eastwood), an art student struggling to find her voice, is sexually assaulted by a fellow classmate, she attempts to cope with her trauma by impulsively confronts her attacker.

M.F.A. – directed by Naltalia Leite and written by Leah McKendrick – tackles the subject of campus sexual assault from a female perspective. It will be in theaters (a list of theaters follows) and on VOD and HD Digital on October 13th.

“Eastwood harnesses the kind of tenacity she’s previously displayed … adding rich emotional layers to a demanding role.” – Kate Erbland of IndieWire

“Francesca Eastwood gives a stirring, sterling performance, transforming from a wallflower into a dynamic powerhouse” – Screen Anarchy

Dark Sky Films proudly announces the release date of M.F.A., a critically acclaimed powerful thriller starring Francesca Eastwood in a stand out role. The film, from a female director and female screenwriter, takes on the searing current issue of sexual violence on campus. M.F.A. will be released on October 13th.

M.F.A., which was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at the 2017 SXSW festival, tells a gripping story of a young woman forced to take action to protect herself in “perhaps the bravest, rawest rape-revenge thriller yet” (No Film School). Noelle (Francesca Eastwood, Final Girl, Outlaws and Angels), an art student struggling to find her voice, is sexually assaulted by a fellow classmate. Attempting to cope with her trauma, she impulsively confronts her attacker, leading to a violent altercation that culminates in his accidental death. Noelle tries to return to normalcy, but when she discovers she is only one of many silenced sexual assault survivors on campus, she takes justice into her own hands. A vigilante is born – retribution is the inspiration she’s been waiting for.

M.F.A. was directed by Natalia Leite (Bare) from a debut screenplay by actress Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms). McKendrick also co-stars in the film along with Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld, Knight of Cups).

The film received glowing reviews upon its world premiere at SXSW. Variety’s Andrew Barker said, “An unapologetically feminist, female-centric take on the oft-problematic (and oft-male-gaze-dominated) rape-revenge thriller genre … Leite directs with a bracing, assertive style.” Brad Miska of Bloody-Disgusting called it “intensely engaging, thought-provoking, and also mesmerizing.” “Spectacular, risky and wonderfully realized by Natalia Leite,” said We Live Entertainment’s Nick Casaletto.

Directed by: Natalia Leite (Bare)

Written by: Leah McKendrick (Bad Moms)

Produced by: Shintaro Shimosawa (Misconduct, The Grudge), Mike C. Manning (Disney’s Cloud 9, Folk Hero & Funny Guy)

Cast: Francesca Eastwood (Final Girl, Outlaws and Angels), Clifton Collins Jr. (HBO’s Westworld, Triple 9, Weightless), Peter Vack (Mozart in the Jungle, I Just Wants My Pants Back)

Language: English

Genre: Thriller / Horror

THEATER LISTINGS: Opening October 13th

New York, NY – Cinema Village

Los Angeles, CA – Laemmle Music Hall

Columbus, OH – Gateway Film Center

Kansas City, MO – Screenland Armour Theater

Seattle, WA – Grand Illusion Cinema

Denver, CO – Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater

Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

Portland, OR – Clinton St. Theater