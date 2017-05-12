What to Watch This Weekend: xXx – The Return of Xander Cage

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage which sees Vin Diesel reprise his role as an extreme sports star turned roguish secret agent who must stop a terrorist organization from using a device that precisely drops satellites on people from space (no, really, that’s the plot).

