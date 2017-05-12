Mrs. White Has a Problem Clip – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3!

Jacqueline White has a problem – Titus has revealed his true identity to her, forcing Duke to step up.

Season Three of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy White premieres on May 19th.

In the Season 3 premiere, Kimmy finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst.

This season brings some incredible new guest stars to Kimmy’s world, including Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph, with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gearsfor Netflix.

All 13 half-hour episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 will launch globally on Friday, May 19th exclusively on Netflix.

