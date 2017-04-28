What to Watch This Weekend: Underworld Blood Wars

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Underworld: Blood Wars, the latest in the action-horror series that continues the adventures of Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire-born huntress who finds herself in the crossroads of a never-ending war between her kind and werewolves.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News.

