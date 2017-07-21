What to Watch This Weekend: Kong: Skull Island

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Kong: Skull Island, an action-adventure set near the end of the Vietnam War where a bunch of scientists and military personnel travel to a remote uncharted land and discover a world of monsters and beasts.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

Like this: Like Loading...