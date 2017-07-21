Comic-Con Stunt Leads To American Horror Story 7’s Title and Release Date!

FX has announced the subtitle for ASH7 – American Horror Story: Cult, which will premiere on Tuesday, September 5th (10/9C)

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2017 – FX tonight revealed the premiere date for American Horror Story: Cult, the seventh installment of the groundbreaking and award-winning anthology series from Co-Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy®, Golden Globe® and AFI® Award winning series will return to FX on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10 PM ET/PT .

The first clues to the seventh installment were unveiled tonight at a special stunt on the waterfront adjacent to the FXhibition at the Hilton Bayfront Park at San Diego Comic-Con. The installment encouraged fans to visit www.AHS7.com, which disclosed the title and premiere date and will serve as the source for all future reveals ahead of the Sept. 5 premiere of AHS: Cult.

The sixth installment, American Horror Story: Roanoke, recently received four Emmy® Award nominations in the hairstyling, makeup and sound editing categories. The American Horror Story franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

