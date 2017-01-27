What to Watch This Weekend: Arrival

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Arrival, continuing their 2017 series of Academy Awards nominees. Arrival is an original science fiction suspense film that details how humanity reacts and responds when alien life comes to the planet for the first time.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

