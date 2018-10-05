What Did You Do To Me? Trailer: Overlord!

Let’s just say that the final trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Overlord is… transformative!
Overlord is in theaters on November 9th.
OVERLORD is in theatres and IMAX on November 9, 2018
SYNOPSIS
With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.
A BAD ROBOT PRODUCTION
DIRECTED BY
Julius Avery
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Jo Burn, Jon Cohen and Cory Bennett Lewis
PRODUCED BY
J.J. Abrams & Lindsey Weber
STORY BY
Billy Ray
SCREENPLAY BY
Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith
STARRING
Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier, John Magaro, Iain De Caestecker
Instagram I Twitter I Facebook
#OverlordMovie