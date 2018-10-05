What Did You Do To Me? Trailer: Overlord!

Let’s just say that the final trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Overlord is… transformative!

Overlord is in theaters on November 9th.

OVERLORD is in theatres and IMAX on November 9, 2018

SYNOPSIS

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that’s crucial to the invasion’s success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.

A BAD ROBOT PRODUCTION

DIRECTED BY

Julius Avery

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Jo Burn, Jon Cohen and Cory Bennett Lewis

PRODUCED BY

J.J. Abrams & Lindsey Weber

STORY BY

Billy Ray

SCREENPLAY BY

Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith

STARRING

Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier, John Magaro, Iain De Caestecker

Instagram I Twitter I Facebook

#OverlordMovie

Like this: Like Loading...