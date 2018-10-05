Nobody Cares What We Think Trailer: Sadie!

Sadie is the powerful, unsettling and darkly funny story of a young girl (Sophia Mitri Schloss)who will stop at nothing to preserve her father’s place on the home front.

Sadie opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 12th.

Written and Directed by Megan Griffiths

Starring Sophia Mitri Schloss as “Sadie,”

Melanie Lynskey, John Gallagher Jr., Tony Hale, Keith L. Williams and Danielle Brooks

**Official Selection: SXSW 2018**

“Equal parts coming-of-age story and slow-burn thriller; Quietly absorbing and methodically disquieting. Schloss is excellent.”

– Joe Leydon, VARIETY

“Boasts a major turn from Sophia Mitri Schloss. You simply can’t turn away from her.”

– Kate Erbland, INDIEWIRE

“A provocative drama elevated by its strong performances; an emotionally violent coming-of-age story crafted with vivid detail. Sadie is played brilliantly by Sophia Mitri Schloss.”

– John Fink, THE FILM STAGE

“A startling character study. Bolstered by an unnerving breakout performance by Sophia Mitri Schloss.”

-Ally Johnson, THE PLAYLIST

Synopsis

Sadie is the powerful, unsettling and darkly funny story of a young girl (Sophia Mitri Schloss)who will stop at nothing to preserve her father’s place on the home front. Sadie is the daughter of a soldier and she models herself after his military example. When her mom, Rae (Melanie Lynskey), begins dating a new man, Cyrus (John Gallagher Jr.), Sadie vows to come between them, whatever it takes. Cyrus becomes the enemy, and if she’s learned anything from the world she inhabits, it’s that the enemy deserves no mercy.

Release Date (NY/LA): October 12th

TRT: 96 mins.

Country: USA

Language: English

Director: Megan Griffiths

Writer: Megan Griffiths

Producers: Lacey Leavitt, Jennessa West

Starring: Sophia Mitri Schloss, Melanie Lynskey, John Gallagher Jr., Tony Hale, Keith L. Williams and Danielle Brooks

