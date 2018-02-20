BOOM! Studios Goes Back To Fraggle Rock!

Fraggle Rock is returning to BOOM! Studios as a four-issue miniseries highlighting fan favorite Fraggles – with each story by distinct creative voices and presented in an 8″ x 8″ format perfect for longtime fans to share with the next generation.

It all begins with a story written and illustrated in beautiful watercolor by Jared Cullum (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special), as Mokey Fraggle is losing her love for creating her art and needs her friends’ help to rediscover her inspiration.

Fraggle Rock #1 will be available for sale in May 2018.

Fraggle Rock Returns at BOOM! Studios

Discover Your Favorite Fraggles, Doozers, Gorgs, Silly Creatures & More in May 2018

Los Angeles, CA (February 20, 2018) – BOOM! Studios and The Jim Henson Company are excited to announce FRAGGLE ROCK #1, an all-new four-issue limited series arriving in comic shops May 2018. In honor of the 35th Anniversary of Fraggle Rock, the Fraggles are back in all-new stand-alone adventures, each by distinct creative voices and presented in an 8″ x 8″ format perfect for longtime fans to share with the next generation. It all begins with a story written and illustrated in beautiful watercolor by Jared Cullum (Jim Henson’s Labyrinth 2017 Special), as Mokey Fraggle is losing her love for creating her art and needs her friends’ help to rediscover her inspiration.

FRAGGLE ROCK #1 features a cover by Jared Cullum, along with a connecting subscription cover by Jake Myler (Fraggle Rock: Journey to the Everspring). Each issue of FRAGGLE ROCK will have a connecting subscription cover featuring a different Fraggle. Retailers who order all four subscription covers will unlock an orderable additional fifth connecting cover that will be shipped with Issue #4.

“Fraggle Rock was an exceptionally unique show where the characters were never 2-dimensional. They have authentic feelings, character flaws, and learned, as we do in life, through stumbling to the right decision in a very immersive and connective way,” said Jared Cullum. “It will always resonate with our hearts.”

FRAGGLE ROCK is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ ambitious Archaia imprint, home to graphic novels such as Mouse Guard by David Petersen; Rust by Royden Lepp; Bolivar by Sean Rubin; Jane by Aline Brosh McKenna and Ramón K. Pérez; and licensed series like Jim Henson’s The Power of the Dark Crystal and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation.

“We’re proud to celebrate 35 years of Fraggle Rock with all-new stories from an eclectic group of creators,” said Cameron Chittock, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Each issue captures the spirit of the series in an exciting way, honoring the tradition Jim Henson established of telling stories with genuine heart and a confident belief that what we share outweighs our differences.”

Print copies of FRAGGLE ROCK #1 will be available for sale in May 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

For continuing news on FRAGGLE ROCK and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com

