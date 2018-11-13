WGN America Sets Premiere Date for Religious Crime Drama Pure!

The insular world of the Mennonite community and the double life that one pastor must adopt to protect his family from a crime syndicate is the setting for WGN America’s new crime series Pure.

Pure – based on the real life Mennonite Mob – is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (10/9C). Check out the trailer below.

Los Angeles, CA (November 12, 2018) – The insular world of the Mennonite community and the double life that one pastor must adopt to protect his family from a crime syndicate, is one step closer to unfolding as WGN America today unveiled the first trailer and key art for the inaugural season of “Pure,” while setting the series’ premiere date for Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10/9c.

Starring Ryan Robbins (“Arrow,” “Falling Skies,” “The Killing”) and Alex Paxton-Beesley (“The Strain,” “Murdoch Mysteries”), the one-hour drama takes viewers on a journey down a secretive subculture through the eyes of a conflicted, good-hearted man trying to shield his family and preserve his faith. Also starring is A.J. Buckley (“SEAL Team,” “Murder in the First”), Rosie Perez (“Rise,” “Search Party”), Peter Outerbridge (“Taken,” “12 Monkeys,” “The Expanse”) and Gord Rand (“Orphan Black”).

At the center of “Pure” stands Noah Funk (Robbins), a newly elected Mennonite pastor seeking to rid drugs and corruption from his community, but he gets pulled into the very drug ring he is fighting. Hand in hand with his devoted wife, Anna Funk (Paxton-Beesley), they battle a world of violence and greed from the inside out.

WGN America has greenlit a sophomore season of the scripted series, with Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” American Pie, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) joining the cast as a recurring guest star. Season two of “Pure” is slated to premiere later in 2019.

“Pure” is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC. The series is created and written by Michael Amo (“The Listener”) with Ken Girotti (“Orphan Black,” “Vikings”) as series director. Amo and Girotti will serve as executive producers for the second season, along with Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod (“Call Me Fitz,” “Haven”). Cineflix Rights has the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to “Pure.”

