No Activity Gets Cocky In Season 2 Trailer!

Despite never actually doing anything, Detective Judd Tolbeck is under suspicion of corruption in season two of No Activity – CBS All Access’ police anti-action series.

Guest stars joining the show this season include Jessica Alba, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield, Joe Manganiello, Cristin Milioti and Nasim Pedrad, among others.

No Activity: Season Two premieres on Thursday, November 22nd. The redband equivalent trailer follows.

Nov. 12, 2018 – CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official season two trailer and key art for its original comedy series, NO ACTIVITY. All episodes of the series’ second season will be available to stream on Thursday, Nov. 22, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. This marks the first time CBS All Access has released an entire season of an original series at once.

NO ACTIVITY celebrates the mundane in what should be a high-stakes operation. Season two finds us back in Car 27 with SDPD Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck as they stake out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring. Meanwhile, the SDPD is rocked by a massive corruption scandal, and the culprit might be close to home.

Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck and are joined by returning guest stars Jake Johnson as Detective Haldeman, Sunita Mani as SDPD Dispatch’s Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as haphazard criminal Marco, Amy Sedaris as SDPD Dispatch’s mother hen, Janice, and Academy Award Winner J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing.

NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty. Nina Pedrad co-executive produces and Trent O’Donnell directs all episodes.

