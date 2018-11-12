One on One: Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin Talk The Kominsky Method!

The Netflix series The Kominsky Method revolves around acting coach Sandy Kominsky, who once had a brush with fame, and his long-time agent Norman Newlander.

The series, created by Chuck Lorre, premieres on Netflix on November 16th.

In a four-minute video, Douglas and Arkin talk about the show, life and whatever else catches their attention – as long as they can also get a laugh here and there.

One-on-One with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

“Earnestness does not get you anywhere.”

“It’s not getting me anywhere right now.”

Following the world premiere at AFI Fest on November 10, 2018 of the The Kominsky Method, Netflix released an intimate conversation between Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The two Academy Award-Winning actors share stories from their careers, and talk about working with The Kominsky Method creator, Chuck Lorre.

Directed by Emmy-Award winner Robert Trachtenberg, this unfiltered conversation shines a light on Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin’s easy rapport and comedic chemistry.

This November, Award-Winning Screen Legends Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin Return to TV in a Brand New Heartfelt and Comedic Series From prolific Producer and 8-time Emmy Nominee Chuck Lorre.

Let’s Be Friends:

https://www.facebook.com/TheKominskyMethod/

#TheKominskyMethod

Like this: Like Loading...