WGN America Goes All In With Valentine’s Things We Do for Love Marathon!

As Willow Rosenberg once noted (on Buffy the Vampire Slayer), ‘Love makes you do the wacky!’

This year, WGN America supports that theory with a Things We Do For Love marathon beginning February 14th (9/8C). Check out the trailer below.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AT WGN AMERICA WITH A SPECIAL “THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE” MARATHON ON FEBRUARY 14, STARTING AT 9/8c

Photo Caption (from L to R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Amy Carlson as Linda Reagan in “Blue Bloods;” Tim Allen as Mike Baxter and Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter in “Last Man Standing.”

LOS ANGELES, February 4, 2019 — There will be no love lost this Valentine’s Day when WGN America presents the “Things We Do for Love” marathon. Cozy up on the couch this Thursday, February 14, for a full day and night of the good, the bad and the crazy things we do for love. Marathon starts in the morning at 9/8c and runs for nineteen hours.

The marathon features love-themed episodes from your favorite shows: “Murder She Wrote,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Blue Bloods,” “Last Man Standing,” “Married with Children,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” Indulge in the marathon with your sweetheart or with a box of chocolates. You’ll love it!

