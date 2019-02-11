Did You Kill Your Mother? Trailer: Hulu’s The Act!

An (way) overprotective mom; a girl trying to escape a toxic relationship with her mom; secrets revealed.

That’s the premise behind season one of Hulu’s stranger-than-fiction true crime anthology – premiering on Wednesday, May 20th.

The trailer and series description follow.

The Act Teaser (Official) • A Hulu Original

Hulu’s upcoming original limited series The Act, will debut Wednesday, March 20 with two episodes, and subsequent episodes released every Wednesday on Hulu. The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. The first season follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

The Act stars Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb and Calum Worthy.

Based on the article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered” by Michelle Dean, the series is written and executive produced by Dean and Nick Antosca alongside Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio who also serve as executive producers.

