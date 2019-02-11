From Detective to Killer? Lucy Liu Joins Why Women Kill!

CBS All Access has signed Elementary’s Lucy Liu to star in its upcoming dark comedy series from Marc Cherry, Why Women Kill.

Liu will play one of three women from different eras and walks of life who respond similarly when they discover their husbands are cheating. A full series description follows.

LUCY LIU TO STAR IN CBS ALL ACCESS’ “WHY WOMEN KILL”

Feb. 11, 2019 – CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced Lucy Liu will star in the service’s upcoming darkly comedic drama WHY WOMEN KILL. Created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), WHY WOMEN KILL details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not. WHY WOMEN KILL is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Lucy Liu will star as Simone. Elegant, stylish, effervescent, Simone is the picture of urbane confidence, moving through the world as if it were a delightful movie starring herself. Smugly superior, a woman for whom appearances mean everything, she thrives on shopping and throwing parties, seemingly happily married to her indulgent husband, Karl, who thinks she is simply fabulous. However, despite nagging premonitions, Simone is devastated, her world upended, when she learns that Karl has been cheating on her.

Liu is a critically acclaimed actress who has starred in film and television and on Broadway. For six seasons, Liu has co-starred in the highly praised drama series ELEMENTARY on CBS as Dr. Joan Watson, alongside Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes. Liu continues to direct episodes of ELEMENTARY, since her directing debut in 2014. Other series that Liu has directed are the season two premiere episode of Netflix and Marvel’s “Luke Cage” and USA’s drama “Graceland.” Liu’s television credits also include the critically acclaimed series “Southland,” “Difficult People,” “Ally McBeal”, “Cashmere Mafia,” “Dirty Sexy Money” and guest-starring roles in “Sex and the City” and “Ugly Betty.”

Liu most recently starred in Netflix’s feature film, “Set It Up,” opposite Taye Diggs, Glenn Powell and Zoey Deutch, directed by Claire Scanlon. Other previous films include: “The Man with the Iron Fists,” “Detachment,” “East Fifth Bliss,” and “Someday This Pain Will Be Useful To You.” Additional credits include fan favorites like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Kill Bill,” “Chicago” and “Lucky Number Slevin,” among others. Liu also voices the role of Lady Sagami in the 2015 Academy Award-nominated film “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” and recently reprised her voice as Viper in the third installment of Paramount’s animated smash hit “Kung Fu Panda,” and as Silvermist in “Legend of the Neverbeast.”

Liu, a member of the American Theatre Wing’s Board of Trustees, made her Broadway debut in March 2010, in the Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage,” starring as Annette in a cast that included Jeff Daniels, Dylan Baker and Janet McTeer.

Creator Marc Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer (“Empire,” “Genius”) and Francie Calfo (“Empire,” “Genius”), and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will also executive produce and direct.

