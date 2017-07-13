Westworld, SNL Dominate 2017 Emmy Nominations!

The 2017 Emmy Awards Nominations were announced this morning and there were some noticeable absences – Game of Thrones, Orphan Black and Twin Peaks were not eligible.

Even without Game of Thrones, HBO still collected 110 nominations, while Netflix nabbed 91 – and on a surprising note, Saturday Night Live and This Is Us led NBC to 60 nominations.

In terms of series noms, Westworld and Saturday Night Live each took 22 noms, while FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan and Netflix’s Stranger Things netted 18 apiece. Veep remained hot with 17 noms, while Big Little Lies and Fargo each earned 16.

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

House Of Cards, Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder, ABC

Claire Foy – The Crown, Netflix

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Keri Russell – The Americans, FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld, HBO

Robin Wright – House Of Cards, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us, NBC

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld, HBO

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul, AMC

Matthew Rhys – The Americans, FX Networks

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan, Showtime

Kevin Spacey – House Of Cards, Netflix

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us, NBC

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black, Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things, Netflix

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us, NBC

Thandie Newton – Westworld, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul, AMC

John Lithgow – The Crown, Netflix

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland, Showtime

Michael Kelly – House of Cards, Netflix

David Harbour – Stranger Things, Netflix

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us, NBC

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld, HBO

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Alison Wright – The Americans, FX Networks

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder, ABC

Ann Dowd – The Leftovers, HBO

Laverne Cox – Orange Is The New Black, Netflix

Shannon Purser – Stranger Things, Netflix

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline, Netflix

BD Wong – Mr. Robot, USA Network

Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan, Showtime

Denis O’Hare – This Is Us, NBC

Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us, NBC

Gerald McRaney – This Is Us, NBC

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta, FX Networks

Blackish, ABC

Master Of None, Netflix

Modern Family, ABC

Silicon Valley. HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Veep, HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Pamela Adlon – Better Things, FX Networks

Jane Fonda – Grace & Frankie, Netflix

Allison Janney – Mom, CBS

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Julie Louis-Dreyfus – Veep, HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish, ABC

Lily Tomlin – Grace & Frankie, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson – black-ish, ABC

Aziz Ansari – Master of None, HBO

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets, FX Networks

Donald Glover – Atlanta, FX Networks

William H. Macy – Shameless, Showtime

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent, Amazon

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent, Amazon

Judith Light – Transparent, amazon

Anna Chlumsky – Veep, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson – Baskets, FX Networks

Ty Burrell – Modern Family, ABC

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Tony Hale – Veep, HBO

Matt Walsh – Veep, HBO

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Wanda Sykes – black-ish, ABC

Carrie Fisher – Catastrophe, FX Networks

Becky Ann Baker – Girls, HBO

Angela Bassett – Master of None, HBO

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live, NBC

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Riz Ahmed – Girls, HBO

Matthew Rhys – Girls, HBO

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Tom Hanks – Saturday Night Live, NBC

Hugh Laurie – Veep, HBO

TV MOVIE

Black Mirror (“San Junipero”), Netflix

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, NBC

Sherlock: The Lying Detective, BBC America

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,HBO

The Wizard of Lies, HBO

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX Networks

FEUD, FX Networks

Genius, National Geographic

The Night Of, HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Carrie Coon – Fargo, FX Networks

Felicity Huffman – American Crime, ABC

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies, HBO

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of, HBO

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS

Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies, HBO

Ewan McGregor – Fargo, FX Networks

Geoffrey Rush – Genius, National Geographic

John Turturro – The Night Of, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King – American Crime, ABC

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies, HBO

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies, HBO

Judy Davis – FEUD, FX Networks

Jackie Hoffman – FEUD, FX Networks

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies, HBO

David Thewlis – Fargo, FX Networks

Alfred Molina – FEUD, FX Networks

Stanley Tucci – FEUD, FX Networks

Bill Camp – The Night Of, HBO

Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of, HBO

REALITY SHOW HOST

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef Junior, FOX

Alec Baldwin – Match Game, ABC

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn – Project Runway, Lifetime

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo

Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

American Ninja Warrior, NBC

Project Runway, Lifetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo

The Amazing Race, ABC

The Voice, NBC

Top Chef, Bravo

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO

