Westworld, SNL Dominate 2017 Emmy Nominations!

The 2017 Emmy Awards Nominations were announced this morning and there were some noticeable absences – Game of Thrones, Orphan Black and Twin Peaks were not eligible.
Even without Game of Thrones, HBO still collected 110 nominations, while Netflix nabbed 91 – and on a surprising note, Saturday Night Live and This Is Us led NBC to 60 nominations.
In terms of series noms, Westworld and Saturday Night Live each took 22 noms, while FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan and Netflix’s Stranger Things netted 18 apiece. Veep remained hot with 17 noms, while Big Little Lies and Fargo each earned 16.
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul, AMC
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
House Of Cards, Netflix
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder, ABC
Claire Foy – The Crown, Netflix
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Keri Russell – The Americans, FX Networks
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld, HBO
Robin Wright – House Of Cards, Netflix
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us, NBC
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld, HBO
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul, AMC
Matthew Rhys – The Americans, FX Networks
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan, Showtime
Kevin Spacey – House Of Cards, Netflix
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us, NBC
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things, Netflix
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us, NBC
Thandie Newton – Westworld, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul, AMC
John Lithgow – The Crown, Netflix
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland, Showtime
Michael Kelly – House of Cards, Netflix
David Harbour – Stranger Things, Netflix
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us, NBC
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld, HBO
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Alison Wright – The Americans, FX Networks
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder, ABC
Ann Dowd – The Leftovers, HBO
Laverne Cox – Orange Is The New Black, Netflix
Shannon Purser – Stranger Things, Netflix
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Ben Mendelsohn – Bloodline, Netflix
BD Wong – Mr. Robot, USA Network
Hank Azaria – Ray Donovan, Showtime
Denis O’Hare – This Is Us, NBC
Brian Tyree Henry – This Is Us, NBC
Gerald McRaney – This Is Us, NBC
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta, FX Networks
Blackish, ABC
Master Of None, Netflix
Modern Family, ABC
Silicon Valley. HBO
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Veep, HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Pamela Adlon – Better Things, FX Networks
Jane Fonda – Grace & Frankie, Netflix
Allison Janney – Mom, CBS
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Julie Louis-Dreyfus – Veep, HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish, ABC
Lily Tomlin – Grace & Frankie, Netflix
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson – black-ish, ABC
Aziz Ansari – Master of None, HBO
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets, FX Networks
Donald Glover – Atlanta, FX Networks
William H. Macy – Shameless, Showtime
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent, Amazon
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent, Amazon
Judith Light – Transparent, amazon
Anna Chlumsky – Veep, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Louie Anderson – Baskets, FX Networks
Ty Burrell – Modern Family, ABC
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Tony Hale – Veep, HBO
Matt Walsh – Veep, HBO
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Wanda Sykes – black-ish, ABC
Carrie Fisher – Catastrophe, FX Networks
Becky Ann Baker – Girls, HBO
Angela Bassett – Master of None, HBO
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live, NBC
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Riz Ahmed – Girls, HBO
Matthew Rhys – Girls, HBO
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Tom Hanks – Saturday Night Live, NBC
Hugh Laurie – Veep, HBO
TV MOVIE
Black Mirror (“San Junipero”), Netflix
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, NBC
Sherlock: The Lying Detective, BBC America
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,HBO
The Wizard of Lies, HBO
LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX Networks
FEUD, FX Networks
Genius, National Geographic
The Night Of, HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon – Fargo, FX Networks
Felicity Huffman – American Crime, ABC
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies, HBO
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies, HBO
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of, HBO
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS
Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies, HBO
Ewan McGregor – Fargo, FX Networks
Geoffrey Rush – Genius, National Geographic
John Turturro – The Night Of, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King – American Crime, ABC
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies, HBO
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies, HBO
Judy Davis – FEUD, FX Networks
Jackie Hoffman – FEUD, FX Networks
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies, HBO
David Thewlis – Fargo, FX Networks
Alfred Molina – FEUD, FX Networks
Stanley Tucci – FEUD, FX Networks
Bill Camp – The Night Of, HBO
Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of, HBO
REALITY SHOW HOST
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef Junior, FOX
Alec Baldwin – Match Game, ABC
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn – Project Runway, Lifetime
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo
- Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
American Ninja Warrior, NBC
Project Runway, Lifetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo
The Amazing Race, ABC
The Voice, NBC
Top Chef, Bravo
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO