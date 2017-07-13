BOOM! Studios Road to San Diego Day 6 – Kong: Gods of Skull Island!

On its sixth day on the road to San Diego Comic-Con 2017, BOOM! Studios announces Kong: Gods of Skull Island – a standalone story.

‘…I wanted to see more of that tribe’s culture in the films… after all, theysurvived for generations at the bottom of the food chain in the harshest, deadliest environment on Earth, and they worshipped Kong as a living god.’

Kon: Gos of Skul Island is a one-shot that is written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and illustrated by Chad Lewis. It will in comics shops in October.

BOOM! STUDIOS ANNOUNCES KONG: GODS OF SKULL ISLAND

Road to San Diego 2017 Announcement #6: New one-shot explores the Tagatu civilization’s relationship with Kong

Kong: Gods of Skull Island

One-shot

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Artist: Chad Lewis

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jeremy Wilson

Variant Cover: Tyler Jenkins

Format: 48 pages, full color

Price: $7.99

On sale: October 2017

Synopsis:

In this stand-alone Kong story, the year is 1912, and a wealthy humanitarian has traveled to Skull Island with the purpose of civilizing the native Tagatu living there. Although the Tagatu accept his gifts and allow his team to live among hem, they’re devoted to their god… and the team soon discovers that Kong is very, very real.

“Somehow, the Tagatu survived for generations at the bottom of the food chain in the harshest, deadliest environment on Earth, and they worshipped Kong as a living god. I always wanted to see more of that tribe’s culture in the films—specifically the ‘Church of Kong’ and their relationship with Kong himself—but that wasn’t the story they were telling. Now, it’s the story we’re telling.” – Phillip Kennedy Johnson

BOOM! Studios’ Kong comics are based on Joe DeVito’s Skull Island and Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong. The publisher recently completed a 12-issue series, Kong of Skull Island, set thousands of years in the past, written by James Asmus (All-New Inhumans) and illustrated by Carlos Magno (Lantern City).

