We’re Always Dissecting People Trailer: Howards End!

Beverly Hills, Calif. – December 7, 2017 – Starz releases the new official trailer for the eagerly-awaited STARZ Original Limited Series “Howards End,” and announces that it will premiere April 2018. Based on the beloved classic E.M Forster novel, “Howards End” is the first television adaptation from Academy Award-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan.

About “Howards End”

Often considered E.M. Forster’s masterpiece, Howards End is the story of two independent and unconventional sisters seeking love and meaning as they navigate an ever-changing world. Academy Award® winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea, Gangs of New York) brings a fresh take to this adaptation directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald (White Girl, Fortitude).

Margaret (Hayley Atwell) and Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) are intelligent and idealistic young women living together with their hypochondriac younger brother Tibby (Alex Lawther) in Edwardian London. Since the death of their parents and despite their interfering Aunt Juley’s (Tracey Ullman) best intentions, the sisters lead independent and slightly unorthodox lives. After meeting the wealthy and conservative Wilcox family on holiday, Margaret forms a friendship with the older and more traditional Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond). When Ruth unexpectedly dies, Margaret finds herself increasingly drawn to the newly widowed Henry Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen), a self-made businessman who inherits his late wife’s beloved country home Howards End. Meanwhile, the passionate and capricious Helen takes up the cause of Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn), a young bank clerk who is struggling to make ends meet, trapped by his promise to marry his alluring but vulnerable lover Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar).

“Howards End” consists of four hour-long episodes which recently aired on BBC One in the UK and will air on STARZ in the U.S in April 2018. A Playground production in association with City Entertainment and KippSter Entertainment.

“Howards End” Online

