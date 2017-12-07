There’s a Reason for Everything Trailer: Black Mirror: Season Four!

After the wonderfulness of 2017, probably the best way to get over it would be to binge watch season four of Black Mirror.

The fourth season of Charlie Brooker’s anthology series will premiere all six episodes on Netflix on December 29th.

Wrap up 2017 and ring in the New Year with six all-new episodes of the always anxiety-inducing series, which this season stars Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel, among countless others. Black Mirror Season 4 directors include Jodie Foster, Toby Haynes, John Hillcoat, Colm McCarthy, Tim Van Patten and David Slade.

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

