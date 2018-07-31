We Are Venom! Venom Trailer 2!

Eddie Brock goes toe-to-toe with an alien parasite – and loses.
The result? Venom!
The second Venom trailer is here. Check it out below.
Venom opens on October 5th.
The world has enough superheroes. Watch the new #Venom trailer now. 10.5.18.
One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.
Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott