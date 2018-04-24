We Are Not Groot! Trailer: Venom!

For everyone who was disappointed by the teaser glimpse of the symbiote, here’s the real deal in the new trailer for Venom.
Venom opens on October 5th.
We Are #Venom. 10.5.18
One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.
Cast:
Tom Hardy
Michelle Williams
Riz Ahmed
Scott Haze
Reid Scott
