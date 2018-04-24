We Are Not Groot! Trailer: Venom!

For everyone who was disappointed by the teaser glimpse of the symbiote, here’s the real deal in the new trailer for Venom.

Venom opens on October 5th.

We Are #Venom. 10.5.18

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

Follow VENOM on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/VenomMovie/

https://twitter.com/VenomMovie

https://www.instagram.com/venommovie/

Cast:

Tom Hardy

Michelle Williams

Riz Ahmed

Scott Haze

Reid Scott

Category

Entertainment

Like this: Like Loading...