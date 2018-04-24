BIG HERO 6 THE SERIES’ LAUNCHES WITH A PREMIERE WEEKEND EVENT!

Return to San Fransokyo when Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6: The Series premieres with back-to-back episodes on both Saturday, June 9th and Sunday June 10th (9am/8C both mornings).

Playing their roles from the film are: Scott Adsit (Baymax), Ryan Potter (Hiro), Maya Rudolph (Aunt Cass), Jamie Chung (Go Go), Alan Tudyk (Alistair Krei), Genesis Rodriguez (Honey Lemon), David Shaughnessy (Heathcliff) and Stan Lee (Fred’s Dad).

Brooks Wheelan joins the cast as Fred and Khary Payton will voice Wasabi.

Guest casting includes: Christy Carlson Romano, Gordon Ramsay, Alton Brown, John Michael Higgins and Daniel Henney.

SAN FRANSOKYO – Disney’s animated “Big Hero 6 The Series” will launch with a premiere weekend event, featuring two back-to-back episodes on both SATURDAY, JUNE 9 and SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (9:00-10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD platforms. Following the premiere weekend, episodes will debut every Saturday through September.

Emmy® Award-nominated Christy Carlson Romano reunites with the creative team of the global hit Disney Channel series “Kim Possible” – Emmy Award-winning producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi – when she guest stars as bot-fighter Trina.

Additional guest voice cast includes celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown as cooking competition participant Bolton Gramercy and host Yum Laboughé, respectively; Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) and James Cromwell (“The Young Pope”) reprise their feature film roles as Hiro’s brother Tadashi and Professor Callaghan, respectively; Susan Sullivan (“Castle”) as Fred’s mother; John Michael Higgins (“Pitch Perfect”) as Fred’s sidekick robot Mini-Max; Diedrich Bader (“American Housewife”) as pompous local TV reporter Bluff Dunder; Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as Fred’s geeky archrival Richardson Mole; Naoko Mori (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) as thief-for-hire Momakase; Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) as fast-food mascot Noodle Burger Boy; and Mara Wilson (“Matilda”) as self-made billionaire Liv Amara.

Executive producers McCorkle and Schooley said, “The ‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ crew has been busy cooking up exciting new adventures for Hiro, his best friend Baymax and the rest of the Big Hero 6 team as they continue their journey together in San Fransokyo. We cannot wait for the audience to come along for the fast and funny ride.”

“Big Hero 6 The Series,” based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning feature film, continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Beginning Thursday, May 31, shorts featuring Baymax will debut across Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel YouTube. A line of consumer products will be available on shopDisney.com on May 1, at Disney store on June 1 and at retailers nationwide on July 1. A DVD from Walt Disney Studios titled “Big Hero 6 The Series: Back in Action!” will be released on June 26.

The “Big Hero 6 The Series” voice cast is Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass; Ryan Potter as Hiro; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Jamie Chung as Go Go; Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei; Khary Payton as Wasabi; Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; Brooks Wheelan as Fred; David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff; and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Recurring guest voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville; Haley Tju as Karmi; Andrew Scott as Obake; and Andy Richter as Globby.

In addition to McCorkle and Schooley, Emmy Award-winning Nick Filippi serves as executive producer and supervising director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.

About Big Hero 6

From the studio that created “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Wreck-It Ralph,” the Academy Award-winning “Big Hero 6” is the 54th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film was inspired by the Marvel comic created by Man of Action. The action-packed comedy centers on the special bond that develops between an inflatable robot and a young prodigy as they and their close friends seek to solve a mystery that threatens the city of San Fransokyo. Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams and produced by Roy Conli, “Big Hero 6” was released in October 2014 and became the biggest animated film of the year with over $657 million worldwide. In addition to being named Best Animated Picture by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it was nominated for Golden Globe, Critics Choice and BAFTA awards, and was the recipient of five Visual Effects Society Awards, the most ever for an animated feature, as well as a Cinema Audio Society Award and a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Animated Movie.

